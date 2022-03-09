It may come as a surprise to some that we are friends and have been for years, beginning when we were both serving as Lancaster County party chairs — Ann Womble for the Republicans and Sally Lyall for the Democrats.

We talked, as leaders should, respectfully discussed politics over lunch and represented our parties at forums together.

We have never used our friendship to argue with each other about issues, but instead to join in common cause around the need for an improved competitive environment in politics. You see, we both believe that competition improves the field and gives voters choices every time they go to the polls.

We’ve joined together again behind Bob Hollister for Congress for that same reason. The voters in the 11th Congressional District deserve a choice about who best represents Lancaster County’s values of working together, welcoming all voices in search of the greater good, and telling the truth.

In the article about Hollister’s candidacy in the Feb. 25 LNP (“Hollister campaign rolls out”), current county Republican chair Kirk Radanovic referred to both of us as “grasping for relevance” because of our statuses as former party chairs.

We’d like to say back to him that the majority of the 11th District’s constituents are grasping for relevance, too, because they do not have a representative in Congress now who serves all of his constituents. Instead, our current representative is servile to his base voters and his party bosses in Washington, D.C.

We think all Lancaster County residents should be relevant to whomever represents them in Congress, and we think Bob Hollister fits that bill.

Ann Womble

Sally Lyall

Lancaster Township