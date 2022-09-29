This coming election may decide whether the United States will continue as a democracy or turn toward a dictatorship led by extreme elements of former President Donald Trump’s MAGA followers.

One of the most appalling events in our history occurred Jan. 6, 2021. We nearly lost our democracy. It is clear that Trump acted shamefully by inciting a mob to attempt to block the peaceful transition of power of a legitimately elected president. That mob was reminiscent of the “stormtroopers” in Germany in the 1930s.

It seems clear to me that, prior to this year’s election, all candidates — whether Republican, Democratic or any other party — should be called upon to openly condemn both the Jan. 6 rioting and Trump’s incitement to riot.

I believe that all candidates should criticize Trump by name for his despicable activity (and nonactivity in failing to swiftly halt the mob) Jan. 6.

The Republican candidates in Pennsylvania have generally tried to avoid offending Trump, while simultaneously distancing themselves from his embrace. During the primary season they loved Trump’s open support. Now, possibly excepting Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, not so much!

We hear very little from Republicans about Trump’s earlier endorsements of Doug Mastriano, U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. But we should remember their past loyalty to Trump, whose only passion seems to be his personal interests.

To keep our democracy on track it is imperative, in my view, to elect Josh Shapiro as governor, John Fetterman to the U.S. Senate, and Bob Hollister to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ray Leckrone

Manheim Township