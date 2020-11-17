Four years ago, we didn’t get a president. We got, in my view, a third-rate game show host and his cast of Republican clowns. From his first day, the only thing he seemingly cared about was his ratings, and the first lie was that he got twice as many people in Washington, D.C., to see him inaugurated as President Barack Obama did.

Four years ago, the game show host and all his clowns said the Democrats should get over it. I think the Republican clowns need to put their big boy pants on now and get over it. Joe Biden won the election fair and square.

The game show host and the Republican clowns just made the United States the laughingstock of the world. More than 22,000 lies later, the third-rate game show host and the Republican clowns are still, in my view, making a fool of the United States and our entire voting system.

How low can they go just to keep the game show host happy?

Charles Anderson

East Drumore Township