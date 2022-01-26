The failure of Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons to appoint Alisa Jones, CEO of our local community health center (Union Community Care) to the Health Advisory Council when there are still openings is appalling. I believe she would bring the voices of the underserved, of the poor, of the marginalized and of refugees in our community to the table.

It is bad enough that the county commissioners have refused to create a public health department. To exclude the CEO of a major heath care system in Lancaster County from the Health Advisory Council is irresponsible.

Elizabeth Gates

Manheim Township