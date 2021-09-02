Recently I learned of a man with high integrity and wisdom. This man was the only king of England to have “the Great” added to his name. He was King Alfred the Great.

He was given this title because he was a man whose entire life was dedicated to serving his nation. He was the deliverer of the Anglo-Saxon inhabitants from their oppressors, who were the Danes (Vikings). He was a protector of his county and personally sacrificed to keep his people free and safe.

King Alfred the Great was a Christian, a teacher of the law of God and the Old Testament prophets, and a promoter of the “Golden Rule.” He truly believed and practiced “love your neighbor as yourself.” As a preacher, he encouraged his magistrates to always look to the interests of the people.

As a judge, he was serious about justice for all, ensuring that the laws applied to everyone. His code of justice was the basis of the term “common law,” which is still in use today. King Alfred held his magistrates accountable for all judgments they made, and if there was any unjust decision, he would question why they judged so poorly. As a result, every wrongdoer knew their wrongful acts would be uncovered and dealt with.

Would any of you like to have more elected officials like Alfred the Great? The next time you vote, I believe you should make your vote based on someone with character like that of King Alfred the Great.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township