Marc Thiessen’s Nov. 18 column (“How Trump could win back the presidency in 2024”) offers a good analysis of how Donald Trump might retake the White House in four years. It lays out a clear, cogent and concise path by which such success could be gained. Indeed, similar paths were followed by Richard Nixon after his gubernatorial defeat in 1962 and, more recently, by Mitt Romney in seeking a path back to Republican Party prominence and electoral success.

However, I will note this plan has two requirements to succeed: hard work and discipline. If the last four years have shown us anything it is Trump is chronically allergic to both.

Stephen L. Patrick

Rapho Township