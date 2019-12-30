Most people don’t understand that the effects of our greenhouse gas emissions today won’t be felt for about four decades, but they will determine the future of countless generations to come.
The Oct. 4 letter “It’s been decades of climate alarmism” quotes a 1989 United Nations/Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warning that “entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.”
That warning was correct. Because we did not reverse greenhouse gas emissions by 2000 — but vastly increased them — and we continue to do so, nations like Bangladesh will disappear as sea levels rise and millions will lose their lives in the coming decades.
Antarctic and Arctic ice, plus Greenland and our mountain glaciers, contain enough water to raise the sea about 213 feet. The IPCC reports that ice melt has tripled in the past five years and is now close to an irreversible tipping point that would be catastrophic for coastal areas.
Climate disaster intensity has increased more than 400% since the 1980s. That has cost the U.S. economy over $1.6 trillion — at least $240 billion a year over the past 10 years, with costs greatly accelerating in the later part of this decade.
In contrast, rapid decarbonization would add $6.5 trillion to the U.S. economy. That’s because clean energy, including storage, is now cheaper than any fossil fuel. Prices drop substantially every year and it will be virtually free by 2030 if scaled up nationwide.
M. Susan Richman
Lancaster