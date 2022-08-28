The excellent coverage by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker of Doug Mastriano’s “unconventional” Pennsylvania gubernatorial campaign should be alarming (“Mastriano security draws from area church,” Aug. 21).

Mastriano chooses to attend closed-door events with his base and then surrounds himself in public with a cadre of nonprofessional armed security guards, like LifeGate Church member James Emery and Scott Nagle, who until recently was listed as a regional leader for the Oath Keepers.

Walker’s reporting has also established a link between Mastriano and two other militia groups.

What are Mastriano’s messages to his base during his events, and particularly to these militia groups? For Sharon Ogilvie, a member of LifeGate, one message seems to be a call for more political activism from church members. She proclaimed, “God has put the mantle of government on their shoulders,” according to the article.

Evidently the militia groups, LifeGate Church members and FreePA activists believe that Mastriano (and like-minded others) have been divinely called to determine the path of governance for this country. I believe this means that conspiracies, intimidation and the threat of civil disobedience and gun violence could win over reasonable political discourse. It has in the past.

This country is culturally and racially diverse. Our federal constitutional democratic republic will be lost if a white nationalist, pseudo-Christian authority tries to truth-bend and reshape our institutions into its own desired mold.

Mastriano has an extreme agenda that is clearly stated on his website. We all want to “walk as free people” (a Mastriano meme), but in my view there’s no walking free under this candidate’s dark and dangerous cloud.

Anne D. Miller

Manor Township