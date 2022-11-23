Akron Borough’s withholding of its funding for Ephrata Public Library is, in my view, yet another example of personal beliefs being foisted onto the public under the guise of “community values” (“Akron not funding its library,” Nov. 22 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Though the library did not receive any complaints about the material available, it seems that there were unknown “concerned” residents who approached the Akron Borough Council. Did the borough council members take these concerns directly to the library director? No.

That strikes me more as council members making their personal views the standard for everyone. In my view, that’s not upholding community values — that’s censorship.

Debra Phillips

Mount Joy Township