Having served continuously on the Lancaster Lead Coalition since the early 1990s, I remember well when, more than 25 years ago, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency required the phaseout of lead in automobile gasoline.

Lead is a harmful and toxic chemical that causes a broad range of adverse health effects when absorbed into the body, with children being especially vulnerable. Leaded gas still fuels a fleet of about 170,000 piston-engine airplanes and helicopters.

The EPA must finally move to end the endangerment caused by leaded gas from piston-engine aircraft in the United States. As their engines burn aviation fuel, lead is injected into the air as tiny particles. These can make their way into the lungs and bloodstreams of people nearby. Because this is the largest source of outdoor airborne lead, it is past time to address this critical health issue affecting people, communities and the planet.

Hundreds of thousands of children are being exposed to airborne lead daily, increasing the likelihood of detrimental health impacts, including nervous system disorders and learning disabilities.

The harmful impact of lead on public health, especially our children’s health, has persisted for far too long. The EPA must rule that lead from general aviation endangers public health and welfare, and initiate a ruling to eliminate lead from general aviation as soon as possible.

There is no safe level of lead exposure, and it is long past time to address the lead emitted from small aircraft. Why do we still allow this to happen? We should not wait to fix it.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township