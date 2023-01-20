LNP | LancasterOnline published a recent article about the bathroom renovations at a Chestnut Hill house bought by a couple in 2021 (“Bringing in the light,” Jan. 13).

Superficially, it is a piece devoted to the redesign of a bathroom, but a closer look tells a lot about what I believe is problematic about Lancaster’s current national popularity.

Ultimately, after the renovation, the couple who owns the home moved back to Brooklyn and now rent this four-bedroom home as an Airbnb rental — effectively removing yet another home from the housing market and adding to Lancaster’s affordable housing woes.

Their upscale renovations ensure that, if the house were to sell, it would likely be above the going rate for neighboring homes — making it less affordable for those without a New York City salary. Textbook gentrification.

Lisa Garrett

East Earl Township