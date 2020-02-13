As I read the scary story of how dirty Lancaster County’s air quality is (“Leading the state in poor air quality,” Jan. 29), red flags automatically go up.
Shame on LNP | LancasterOnline. PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center is, in my view, a radical environmental group that opposes all fossil fuels. It is a full-throated supporter of the Green New Deal and is opposed to efforts to free America’s dependence on foreign oil and gas.
The report has no basis of true research and is nothing more than a propaganda piece for Democrats. LNP | LancasterOnline, do your research. You are sliding into the category of “fake news” merchants.
Timothy Trimble
Manheim Township