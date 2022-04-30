I’m sick of hearing about bad air quality in Lancaster (“County vexed by bad air,” April 21 LNP). How can we subject the infants and children of this wonderful community to fine particulates with every breath — damaging their delicate, developing lungs?

The leaders of our state legislative delegation must stop digging in their heels and propping up polluters. If it’s jobs they’re worried about, they should look to the future, not the past. Clean renewable energy, increased energy storage capacity and improving the electric grid will bring more and better jobs. (Have you been down a coal mine lately?) They will also result in cleaner air and a more stable climate for the future of all of us, businesses included.

I support Pennsylvania joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative to put a price on carbon pollution — and so should our state legislators!

Andrew Bishop

Lancaster Township