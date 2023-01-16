As 2022 ended, Lancaster County’s air stank.

But, according to the Dec. 29 Code Orange Air Quality Action Day alert (which could have come straight from the Onion News Network), the fossil-fuel murk threatened only specific groups: young people, old people, poor people, people who work and play outdoors, people with cardiovascular and lung diseases, smokers, people exposed to secondhand smoke, people near busy roadways, etc.

The list went on. In truth, if you have lungs, you’re endangered by inhaling fine particulates and other greenhouse gas emissions, which make a beeline for the bloodstream.

Research by Harvard and other institutes blames air pollution from burning fossil fuels for 1 in 5 deaths worldwide.

It isn’t a small problem, especially in this corner of Pennsylvania, which is regularly blanketed by some of the nation’s dirtiest air.

At least you can do something. An important thing right now is to contact the Biden administration and tell it to reject the Willow Project in Alaska. A decision on the ConocoPhillips oil-drilling plan is due by late January. There are cleaner, healthier ways to achieve energy independence. The last thing we need is a new carbon extraction scheme to further soup up the air and accelerate climate disaster.

Jon Rutter

Lancaster Township