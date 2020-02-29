It cannot be denied that having clean, reliable, accessible and affordable energy greatly helps Lancaster County farmers. Our local farms use significant energy to power the equipment needed to keep their farms running, so the lower energy costs that have resulted from our local natural gas helps them immensely.
Our lawmakers should embrace the natural resources that make our commonwealth a great place to literally grow business — not a place where we tax an industry that benefits us all. That’s where the currently debated severance tax comes into play. This tax could increase energy costs and would have a disastrous effect for our agricultural industry — which then would have a ripple effect across Pennsylvania.
Families, farmers, consumers and many others could be hurt by this tax. I urge our lawmakers to vote against it.
Heather Wolf
Warwick Township