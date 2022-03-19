The Chesapeake Bay Foundation agrees with the March 15 op-ed by state House Speaker Bryan Cutler and state Sen. Scott Martin, stating that modern farming and healthy rivers, streams and the Chesapeake Bay can coexist (“We must restore balance between streams and bay”).

Pennsylvania has some catching up to do to meet its 2025 Clean Water Blueprint commitments, and supporting agriculture can get the job done.

More than 80% of the remaining pollution reductions must come from agriculture, and Lancaster County is at the epicenter of important work. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation applauds the progress made by the Lancaster Clean Water Partners.

Farmers want to leave their farms better than when they found them, but they cannot do it alone. State Senate Bill 832 and state House Bill 1901, mentioned by Cutler and Martin, would provide critical support by establishing a Clean Streams Fund.

The fund would allocate $250 million in federal pandemic relief funds to keep soils and nutrients on farmland. A proposed Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program would provide vital cost-share funds to farmers.

Investing in agriculture pays dividends by helping mitigate the effects of climate change, sequestering carbon, reducing flooding and improving herd health.

We all want agriculture to succeed. Farmers deserve the financial and technical support to install clean water practices. Our health, economy and quality of life depend on it.

We look forward to working with the Legislature to support farmers and leave a legacy of clean, local water for future generations.

Shannon Gority

Pennsylvania executive director

Chesapeake Bay Foundation