I usually find it very difficult to agree with most of the writings of Washington Post columnist George Will. However, “A conservative columnist’s warning about Mastriano,” published in the Sept. 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section, was terrifyingly correct, in my view.

Will listed numerous reasons why the election of Republican candidate Doug Mastriano as our next governor would “pose the most risk to the nation.”

Not only has Mastriano continually denied (with absolutely no evidence) the validity of the election of Joe Biden in 2020, but he was present on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He has proclaimed various scary things that he could do if elected governor, including his ability to “decertify every (voting) machine in the state” if the 2024 election did not turn out as he desired.

I cannot believe that the law-abiding, rational voters of Lancaster County would vote for such a person, just because he proclaims to belong to the same political party. I find it equally difficult to believe that the rational voters of Lancaster County would vote for U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who not only refuses to hold in-person town hall forums to meet with his constituents, but opposed the certification of the millions of lawful votes cast by Pennsylvania voters in the 2020 election.

How is it possible that a once-great political party of our nation could actually produce such people with these undemocratic and un-American views, policies and actions?

Fortunately, our voters do have an option, as I believe that the opposing party has produced candidates well worthy of our votes.

J. Kenneth Kreider

Elizabethtown