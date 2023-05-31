I totally agree with the writer of the May 24 LNP | LancasterOnline letter, in that “Congress will be held responsible” if the Social Security checks that we earned are held up because no one can agree with what needs to be done.

I also blame Congress for trying to sneak pork into any bills — legislation for the debt limit or other things. They better hope the checks are not held up, or you will see the largest protest ever.

Members of Congress have degraded this country’s Constitution and they don’t seem to listen to what their constituents want. Why should they, when they have a salary no matter what and great health care no matter what? And they only work half the amount of time that other people do.

Grow up, or we will vote you out.

Sue Heiser

Altoona, Blair County