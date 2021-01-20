I wish to commend the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board for the Jan. 13 editorial headlined “Disgrace.”

Finally, a courageous stand by what I view as the 11th Congressional District’s only reliable newspaper. And I believe that most of us Lancastrians sincerely appreciate it!

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker must go, and the sooner the better. I believe he lacks courage, honesty, character and intelligence. He has become a great disappointment to some of us who voted for him. It’s time to go, my friend, and fade quietly into the night!

David Baker

West Lampeter Township