I just read your Sept. 13 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Squandered opportunity”) regarding Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s refusal to participate in the candidate forum.

I don’t necessarily agree with Smucker’s positions on many topics, but this is one that I agree with wholeheartedly.

In my view, LNP | LancasterOnline’s recent shift in reporting and “news” coverage reminds me of my history lessons about yellow journalism. You don’t report untruths — you just seem to report the truths that support your opinion. Opposing truths seem to just melt away in your daily comments on what you view as things we should know.

No one, including Smucker or myself, would willingly participate in a blatantly biased situation led by LNP | LancasterOnline.

I have been questioning my continued support of your newspapers and might disconnect in the near future, when my subscription is due for renewal.

Steve Eggleston

East Lampeter Township