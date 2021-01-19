I am writing to thank you for the Jan. 13 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial headlined “Disgrace.” The editorial is well-written and accurately articulates the truth about U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s betrayal of his office and of the people he is supposed to serve. Feeding untruths about election fraud contributed to violence and insurrection.

Your fact-based journalism is the reason we subscribe to and support LNP | LancasterOnline.

The editorial board’s willingness to acknowledge the need for a reconsideration of support for Smucker is admirable. Reporting of facts supersedes any political allegiances and is critical to the health of our democracy.

Smucker has functioned as a sycophant to President Donald Trump, which he must see as furthering his own political needs, while ignoring the needs of his constituents and his country to support our democratic republic.

I join wholeheartedly in a call for Smucker’s resignation. If he fails to do the right thing and resign, I implore the voters of the 11th Congressional District to please vote him out!

Gregory Gable

Manheim Township