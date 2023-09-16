I seldom agree with a politician’s remarks, but today I do.

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney said this week that he was not going to run for reelection because he thinks the United States would be better served by a younger generation of leaders. Romney believes that President Joe Biden and Donald Trump should step aside, and that the next generation should step up and make decisions to shape future politics.

I say “Amen” to that.

More thought should be given to the needs of American citizens.

Carol McGrath

Atglen, Chester County