I was happy to read the letter “Wake up, God is calling” in the Sept. 12 LNP | LancasterOnline. I agree completely with the pastor. He calls COVID-19 a wake-up call, and he is right.

God gave us an even earlier wake-up call with 9/11. As a nation, we decided we could rebuild alone, without God. Everyone should read Jonathan Cahn’s book, “The Harbinger: The Ancient Mystery that Holds the Secret of America's Future,” to learn more about the 9/11 wake-up call.

As a nation, we have turned away from God. How many people say he doesn’t even exist? How many never go inside a church to worship him? How many people who feel they are Christians never do any of God’s work?

As the letter writer stated, “Wake up, America.” Turn back to God now.

Frances J. Keller, CLM

Pastor, Ross Street United Methodist Church

Lancaster