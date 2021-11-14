I share Rabbi Jack Paskoff’s feelings about white supremacists and Ku Klux Klan groups in Lancaster County (“Lancaster County must denounce white nationalists,” Nov. 7 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline op-ed).

Both groups espouse antisemitism and racism, and there is no place for that kind of hatred here. The attacks at school board meetings on LGBTQ concerns, mask-wearing and vaccine mandates are completely uncalled for.

In my view, the far-right political talk from some people and groups aims to ruin the lives of our families and students. It is important that those of us who know that this is wrong for our community should speak out and fight against their views.

George Murphy

East Hempfield Township