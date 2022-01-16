In LNP | LancasterOnline on Jan. 5, three letters presented views that I agree with and support:

— “Treasonous acts warrant punishment.”

— “Veteran’s views on Jan 6 attack.”

— “Still in disbelief over Jan 6 attack.”

As a Navy officer who served during the Vietnam War, I proudly stood my watch for this great country. Now is the time for the silent majority to pick up the cause, and I encourage all to come forth and support all who feel that America and our democracy are truly worth saving.

If you feel as I do, please contact legislators and elected officials and voice your opinions. No matter how hard the opposition might try to change, discourage or suppress us, we still have the vote.

Let’s use it wisely.

Larry Keller

Lancaster