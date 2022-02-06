In the Jan. 23 Perspective section of Sunday LNP, Gregory Hand advocated for fair and equitable funding of schools in order to eliminate educational inequity in Pennsylvania schools (“Taking a stand for democracy and equity”).

His column also addressed voting inequities, redistricting, gerrymandering, the teaching of critical race theory and other important issues.

Equality for all races, genders and religions is the primary factor that we believe determines the course of our American democracy. Hand states that he feels “compelled to take a stand ... for equality in public education and voting rights and against voter suppression and gerrymandering.”

We, too, stand with him.

If our American democracy is to prevail, we must speak truth to power now!

Judy and Don Wenrich

Penn Township