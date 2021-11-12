Agrees with Flowers’ op-ed (letter) Nov 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Regarding Christine Flowers’ op-ed in the Nov. 8 LNP | LancasterOnline on President Joe Biden and Pope Francis (“What does it even mean to be Catholic anymore?”), I only have one word in response: Amen!Lynn Gilligan Mountville Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Christine Flowers Joe Biden Pope Francis Catholicism Support local journalism. Click here to learn more about the role the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund plays in Lancaster County and to make a tax-deductible donation.