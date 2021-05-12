I believe the writers of the May 2 letters “Story on candidates was out of line” and “Views reporting as being slanted” were right to criticize the front-page April 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Candidates push false claims.”

I’m not sure when the definition of journalism changed but, in my view, what LNP | LancasterOnline published was clearly not a good example of it.

I could understand your April 25 article being on the Opinion page, because I believe that LNP | LancasterOnline — apparently unlike Stephen and Danielle Lindemuth — is entitled to its opinion. But I believe that to place this on the front page and claim it as news is ridiculous.

I agree with the two May 2 letter writers, who believe the article was written with a clear agenda and purpose — which could not be anything other than to denigrate and disparage the Lindemuths and to influence the outcome of the election.

That is not your job!

It should be the reporter’s job to present the news without bias, and the voter’s job to then decide with whom they agree. Shame on LNP | LancasterOnline for writing and publishing this hit piece.

G. Jay Jones

Manheim Township