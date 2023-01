I stand before Erik S. Anderson and say, “Bravo!” His column, “The underpinnings and pitfalls of school choice,” in the Jan. 22 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section, was spot-on.

School choice is just another way of separating us. Education is too important to have winners and losers. I believe that it’s about time for the state Supreme Court to acknowledge this and force the Pennsylvania Legislature to rectify this situation.

James Meenan

Manheim