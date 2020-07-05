Ismail Smith-Wade-El (“Christopher Columbus does not represent who we are”) and Michael Birkner (“We need to face, not erase, the ‘tough stuff’ of our past”) offered some interesting thoughts in the June 28 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section.

Smith-Wade-El offered a thoughtful, though narrow, analysis of Christopher Columbus and similar individuals, which I had not considered and appreciated.

Likewise, Birkner’s take on moving plainly controversial statues to historical parks, like Gettysburg, where they can be placed in proper historical context, was well put.

Smith-Wade-El, however, fell short when he advocated for the removal of monuments of individuals who committed “significant and irredeemable sins.” He failed to define what constitutes a significant or irredeemable sin. Nor did he indicate who decides if an individual meets this missing definition.

I can only assume, based on Smith-Wade-El’s plentiful public statements, that it would only be those sharing his political ideology. The trouble is that reasonable people can disagree. Additionally, he gives lip service to unnamed “American patriots” as protesters target statues of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln across the country. Thankfully, I suspect such behavior is less iconoclastic and more about mob destruction.

Birkner offers a better option for monuments to great, yet controversial, figures. Rather than destroy and erase them, let’s celebrate their strengths and learn from their weaknesses. Our history is as it was, not as we wish it to be. Rewriting it or editing out the parts that make us uncomfortable will only set up future generations for failure because, as Mark Twain is reputed to have said, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.” Let’s ensure it rhymes well.

Ryan Snyder

Mount Joy