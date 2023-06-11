Thank you so much for publishing the thoughtful and well-written syndicated column headlined “Let’s consider a hero for president in 2024” by Jay Ambrose in last Monday’s LNP | LancasterOnline.

The column gave many positive and encouraging reasons to consider the candidacy of South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott in the Republican primary for president.

Ambrose stated that if Scott is President Joe Biden’s opponent in the 2024 general election, “voters just might compare this shining star to a widening gray cloud — someone politically, morally and managerially impaired.”

Ambrose also stated that “Scott’s attributes as a president just might lift us economically while restoring our lapsing patriotism and unite us again.”

That is a very hopeful message for all of us to consider.

Joan Saunders

East Hempfield Township