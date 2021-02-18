I appreciated the writer of the Feb. 6 letter “Believes Trump is a traitor.”

The writer stated the plain and simple truth of a complicated situation. Donald Trump is a traitor, accountability is called for and the people of the United States deserve to be rid of the fear of Trump ever holding public office again.

If only someone had presented these words to the hearts and minds of the U.S. senators, we might have been in a much better position to heal and move forward, addressing real issues instead of fabricated conspiracy theories and their fallout.

SaraJane Munshower

East Earl Township