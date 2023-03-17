This letter is in reference to the Feb. 28 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Too much speeding on area roads.”

I agree wholeheartedly. Due to my present circumstances, I have been driving on Route 222 regularly since June 2022. I’ve witnessed cars racing, excessive speeding and, in one instance, a driver going so fast that the driver’s car crossed over to the shoulder at a high rate of speed to pass everyone.

The only possible excuse would be a medical emergency, but I doubt that it was. So I’m praying for the time when I don’t have to drive to Reading anymore. It can’t come soon enough. So, please, slow down and drive safely.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township