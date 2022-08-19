The Aug. 2 letter “Life was better during Trump’s term” was right on. In my view, the policies of the Trump administration, without any doubt, offered Americans a much higher standard of living than those of the Biden administration and Democrats.

If you want essentially open borders, with hundreds of thousand of immigrants coming into the country illegally (as well as massive amounts of drugs), vote for a Democrat. I believe that our border was secure under Trump.

If you’re OK with paying $4 to $5 per gallon for gas and having substantially higher energy costs, vote for a Democrat. The average gas price was $2.39 per gallon on the day Joe Biden began his presidency.

If you want to weaken our military and leave us less secure, vote for a Democrat. I believe that, if Trump were still in office, Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine and China wouldn’t be threatening to invade Taiwan.

If you’re OK with paying higher taxes, vote for a Democrat. If you’re OK with crime running rampant and a seemingly complete disregard for law and order, vote for a Democrat.

If you’re OK with inflicting economic/financial pain on the middle class, the poor and seniors on a fixed income, vote for a Democrat.

Why would anyone vote for a Democrat?

I’ll tell you why: In my view, it’s because of voters who are politically ignorant of the truth. They get their information, or lack of it, from the mainstream media, which include ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and LNP | LancasterOnline.

In my opinion, if these are your sources of information, you have no clue what is going on. There are news outlets out there that will give you all the factual information you need to make an informed decision about what party has the best policies favorably affecting each American and our country.

Tom Batastini

East Hempfield Township