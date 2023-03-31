Kudos to the writer of the March 24 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Watering down of the letters.” How true his opinion is! I too have written letters and have had the phrases “in my opinion,” “in my view” and “seemingly” added.

When I questioned this, the Opinion editors stated that they fact-check the letters for accuracy. I am not in agreement with that statement. I once referenced a statement made in several media outlets, and one of the aforementioned phrases was still inserted.

Does the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion staff fact-check national columnists such as Paul Krugman or Marc Thiessen? I doubt it, yet they are stating their opinions, and you don’t see the watering-down phrases being inserted.

LNP | LancasterOnline should respect letter writers’ freedom to make their opinion known without modifying it.

Dennis Kluck

Clay Township