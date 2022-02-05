A heartfelt “thank you” to the writer of the Jan. 27 letter “Language matters with mental health.”

I can’t even begin to tell you the palpable shock wave upon hearing or reading the words “committed suicide.” The best analogy I’ve read is that we have never said the words “committed cancer.”

The letter writer’s words were a balm and much-needed raising of awareness regarding the language of suicide and mental health.

Carol Gehron

Lancaster

Note: If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255.

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.