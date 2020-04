This letter is in support of the April 20 letter urging LNP | LancasterOnline to discontinue publishing Dr. Mehmet Oz’s column (“Dr. Oz is not one we should heed”). This man has, in my view, placed his own career interests and popularity over the health of our population. His recent remarks regarding COVID-19 were irresponsible, especially considering his knowledge and experience.

Gary Kirchner

Mount Joy