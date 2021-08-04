Kudos to LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole Brambila for an excellent article on vaccination rates in Lancaster County nursing homes (“Vax data on nursing home staff is sparse,” July 26).

Her finding that it is difficult for members of the public readily to obtain accurate information regarding vaccination rates of residents and staff is consistent with my experiences tracking COVID-19 data in local long-term care facilities over the course of the pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health website is frequently missing weekly reports from numerous facilities. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services weekly report is far more complete, but contains hundreds of columns of data to sort. Both the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the state Department of Health rely on data that the facilities submit themselves.

But, even though staff vaccination rates are lower than ideal, long-term care facilities have seen COVID-19 cases and deaths plummet since vaccinations began. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in January 2021, when vaccinations first began to be available to Lancaster nursing home residents and staff, 289 residents contracted COVID-19, 67 residents died from COVID-19 and 269 staff were infected.

During June, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reported no resident COVID-19 cases or deaths and only nine confirmed staff cases in Lancaster nursing homes. These numbers are powerful evidence of the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 have been a godsend for congregate-care facilities. I hope all members of the community take note and decide to be vaccinated for the protection of themselves and others.

Mary Glazier

Professor of sociology emerita

Manor Township