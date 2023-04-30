I want to shout out an “attaboy” to Ian Arters for his Generation Z(eal) column “College isn’t for everyone, and that’s perfectly OK” in the April 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

I graduated from high school in 1970. I got good grades and my parents (particularly my mother) made me go to college. I was an immature and naive 18-year-old. Emotionally, I just wasn’t ready.

High school was easy for me, so I never developed good study skills. Needless to say, I was on scholastic probation after my first semester.

I was lost and couldn’t figure out what I wanted to major in. All I wanted to do after graduating from high school was go to work, but my mother said, “Absolutely not.” I did graduate from college eventually after changing my major four times and dropping out for a year. I wound up being a legal secretary for 40 years.

Ian, I hope a lot of parents of high school juniors and seniors read your article. College is a big commitment, both scholastically and financially, that not everyone is ready for. Thank you.

Sheryl Crawford

East Hempfield Township