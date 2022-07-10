We would like to thank Christopher Brooks for expressing what so many of us who live in Lancaster city are experiencing regarding the excessive noise from bands in the city parks (“Lancaster city not heeding its own noise regulations,” June 26 column).

I have lived in big cities most of my life, and nowhere has there been such disregard for the effect of excessive noise on residents as in Lancaster city.

From 4:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. one night, we suffered 90 to 100 decibels pumped into our home. Sustained exposure to 85 decibels can cause hearing loss, according to the National Institutes of Health. A decibel level of 90 to 100 is exponentially higher and can damage hearing in 14 minutes.

The city expects us to play music in our home at a level that does not disturb other residents, and the police would be at our door if we were disturbing others. Yet, the city is granting noise variances to bands that are so loud we can’t have a conversation in our own home.

The local government is responsible for protecting the health and welfare of its residents, and it is promoting a situation that can be damaging residents’ hearing and causing unbearable stress.

Some residents who live near the park have babies. Some may be dealing with physical or mental illness. Most of us don’t have the resources to leave. We urge the Lancaster City Council to consider that the noise variances are hurting people and ask that the Noise Control Board stop issuing noise variances in situations in which residents will be affected.

Tom and Miggie Olsson

Lancaster