I was elated to read the March 16 letter “Candidates should get signatures,” because the writer’s views dovetail with my own.

I ran twice for mayor of Lancaster and once for the School District of Lancaster school board, each time unsuccessfully, but always under my own power and flag as a “no party affiliation” candidate. As such, I was precluded from running in the primary election, but I always went out on my own to collect the requisite number of legal signatures to be placed on the November ballot.

As to the outcome of the 2019 school board election, I did my due diligence in procuring signatures and wound up as the sixth candidate for five seats, with all my challengers from the Democratic Party. Thanks to straight-party voting, I was aced out, but c’est la guerre.

On the other hand, when one of the sitting school board members unexpectedly died, the remaining members chose someone who had never appeared on any ballot anywhere to fill that void.

I posit that this is an undermining of the democratic process. Why was I not elevated into the vacancy as a supernumerary? I realize that this was a legal move, but perhaps not one that would sit with the letter writer’s views of how a school board should be populated.

I agree with the letter writer that local (at least) candidates should garner their own signatures, and I would further the writer’s position by asserting that only candidates should fill vacant seats.

J. S. “Woody” Chandler

Lancaster