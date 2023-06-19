The writer of the June 6 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Some thoughts on parking meters” says exactly what I have long wanted to say: Insisting that we all — including us “older folks” — learn to use smartphone technology in order to park in downtown Lancaster displays a high disregard for customer care on the part of the Lancaster Parking Authority and its Lancaster city supervisors. And the offense is heightened when the nearby town of Lititz showcases a far-more-caring technology.

Another point: How many parking spaces for drivers with handicaps are there among the 900-plus metered spaces? I am aware of two.

For these reasons, I must avoid downtown Lancaster until after 6 p.m., when I hope to find a spot very close to a favored restaurant, but — more often than not — must continue on to a more distant choice.

Bob Muth

Lancaster