Regarding the April 16 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Some advice: Count your change”:

I bought lunch at a drive-thru window. I paid with a $50 bill, but I got $14 back instead of $34, so I said to the cashier (who was also the manager), “I gave you a fifty-dollar bill.” She gave me a dirty look.

My wife was with me and knows what I said. After another look from the cashier, she gave me the $20.

Robert Wolf

Manor Township