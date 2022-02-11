How refreshing to see a column written by citizens of differing political views that supports and urges legislators to work together to produce responsible legislation that would benefit all of us (“It’s past time for Pennsylvania charter reform,” Feb. 9).

Congratulations to Bernie O’Neill and Eugene DePasquale, as they made excellent points regarding the need to reform laws governing charter schools.

If only we could have such a spirit of cooperation and constructive response to deal with the many issues that face our state and that need to be addressed by our state legislators.

Elisabeth Smoot

Lancaster Township