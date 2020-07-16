I agree with Stuart Wesbury (“National media gets it wrong on Trump’s 4th of July speech,” July 11 op-ed) and the writer of the July 11 letter “Regarding bias in news media” that the media and LNP | LancasterOnline are biased toward the liberal left. Why is it that most of your outside op-eds are from The New York Times and The Washington Post? Why not share some words from The Wall Street Journal, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, The Washington Times and other middle-of-the-road or more conservative newspapers?

Your bias is so obvious. I am a subscriber, as are many of my neighbors, but after I receive each issue (and scan your national columns), I feel like dropping my subscription. Others have agreed.

Please know there are many conservatives in Lancaster County, and we would like some balance.

Toni Saghirian

Penn Township