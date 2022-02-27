I’m responding to Nick Charles’ Jan. 30 column in Perspective (“Lancaster County is turning into Cherry Hill, New Jersey”). Amen to everything he expressed about how we are losing that Lancaster County feeling.

He refers to being raised in Manor Township. I was raised in East Lampeter Township. My grandfather farmed the land now owned by High Associates, which also owns the adjoining land that is Greenfield Industrial Park. My uncle farmed the land that is now Costco.

The stories of this land are lost to commercialization. The people who farmed this rich soil made Lancaster “The Garden Spot.” What does that mean? No one cares anymore. We have become a society that wants convenience, fast food, shopping, etc. Is that all we care about? Who will provide fresh food and produce? China? Japan?

We need to recognize that our future is only protected by preserving and caring for our resources! They are irreplaceable. You cannot take down buildings and think one can grow crops on that soil. The damage is done.

My hope and prayer is that Lancaster County municipal officials will recognize that money cannot replace our land, and that our children will be better stewards of our planet than our generation is.

Nancy Slaugh

East Hempfield Township