This is in response to several recent letters that criticize conservative Christians and their views on LGBTQ issues. Let me say that I wholeheartedly agree that we are to love our neighbors, so I will treat others as I want to be treated in all of my interpersonal relationships, including those with members of the LGBTQ community.

My religious beliefs, including my own study and understanding of the Bible, will not, however, condone gay marriage or an individual changing from the gender assigned at birth. Those like me, who have a biblical worldview, believe that almighty God is the creator of all things, including our gender (Genesis). We also believe that marriage is a sacred covenant between a man and a woman (Genesis 2:18-25 and Mark 10:1-12).

That being said, from a civil rights standpoint, I agree with LGBTQ persons’ right to marry, as they are not subject to my religious beliefs. Their gender orientation status is protected. In the same way, a Christian medical doctor should not be required to perform gender-transitioning surgeries or procedures due to his or her religious beliefs, which are also protected under the Constitution.

These are agree-to-disagree issues for which I believe that LGBTQ rights create a conflict of interest with religious beliefs. Both sides are protected and deeply personal. Can we set aside accusations and attitudes of hatred just because we disagree? Can we still respect and love one another through our disagreements?

Not a hater,

Lynn Shenk

Pequea