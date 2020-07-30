Thomas Jefferson wrote that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance. Many of us have not been vigilant, and now our freedom is at stake.

Would we have thought 20 years ago that in 2020, religious statues and those of our founders would be torn down? That businesses would be vandalized, looted and burned? That police would be attacked? And, sadly, that many citizens would be shot and murdered — young children among them?

The perpetrators of some of these crimes want us to believe that they are protesting for justice. Although some protesters actually are doing that, the criminal element filters in.

In some instances, the agitators are funded and organized by Marxists who furnish signs, bullhorns, bricks and weapons. Their purpose is to scare us into accepting their ideologies. The ideas they seemingly promote are frightening. No longer will we need police. The organizers will protect us. No longer will we have to look for a job. They will give us one or pay us not to work. No longer will we have to learn our country’s history. They will tell us what they want it to be. No longer will we be burdened with making choices. They will choose for us.

If these policies sound like those of Cuba, Venezuela, Russia and China, they are. They can lead to our complete takeover by democratic socialists. Be vigilant!

Gail Glatfelter

Ephrata