As a lifelong Lancaster County resident and Republican, I am aghast at what the Republican Committee of Lancaster County has become.

I held leadership positions in the Republican Committee of Lancaster County for many years and served as the county’s recorder of deeds for eight years. I understood the party endorsement to be akin to the “Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval.” We vetted candidates on qualifications and experience so that voters would have confidence in our recommendations.

This year, the Republican Committee of Lancaster County conducted a sham endorsement process and deceived its voters, particularly in the races for Court of Common Pleas judges.

Recently, Republican Committee of Lancaster County Chairman Kirk Radanovic said that “campaigning is never about norms.” The norms he so flippantly dismisses are the very things the party is supposed to expect in its candidates: qualifications, experience, character, commitment to service over partisanship.

Another norm the committee cynically trashed this year is the tradition of cross-filing in judicial races. The nature of judgeships is supposed to be nonpartisan and outside of political influence. Apparently the committee has dropped all pretenses about wanting fair and independent judges, and instead wants to elect hyperpartisans to serve the party, not the people.

As recorder of deeds, I made sure those who sought the services of my office were treated equally, without regard to political affiliation. Similarly, judges should not see Republicans or Democrats before them. They should see only persons in need of fair, timely decisions based on a keen knowledge of the law.

In November, the fair-minded voters of Lancaster County will have a chance to keep the most highly qualified candidate, Judge Karen Maisano, on the bench. The voters of Lancaster County deserve the truth, and all families of Lancaster County deserve the best.

Bonnie Bowman

Cape May, New Jersey