During the regular meeting of the Salisbury Township supervisors on Jan. 6, the issue was raised about the proposal by Rutter’s to sell alcoholic beverages in the store that it’s planning to build in Gap.
This company has purchased two of the most historically significant properties in Gap. One, the old Rising Sun Hotel, was built in the 1790s. The other property is the Martin farm homestead, which was built in 1817. The buildings on both properties were either destroyed or disassembled and moved. It’s sad to know that money is more important to some than beautiful, precious landmarks from our past.
As for seeking permission to sell alcoholic beverages in the store Rutter’s plans to build, there are already four locations in the township where alcoholic beverages are sold, which seems to be more than adequate. More than half of our residents are either Amish, Mennonite or Church of the Brethren members, who don’t favor the selling of alcohol. We would hope the Rutter’s organization would be a good neighbor and drop its request.
The hearing was attended by many of our citizens, who expressed their concerns that if the proposal is approved, it would denigrate the area for many reasons.
Jack Bryer
Salisbury Township